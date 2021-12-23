Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
