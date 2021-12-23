Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.