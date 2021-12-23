Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 15,338 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 502,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,206. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

