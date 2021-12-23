Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $202,143.48 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $185.63 and a one year high of $312.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

