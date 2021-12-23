Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,648. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.