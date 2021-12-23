Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,648. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.95.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.
