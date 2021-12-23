Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LEU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,250. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $764.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

