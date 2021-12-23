Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $250,540.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NET stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

