Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $250,540.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NET stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.44 and a beta of 0.66.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
