Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $20,290.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

