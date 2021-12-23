Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Sells 64,271 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,108. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 35.07 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

