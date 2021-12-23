Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.