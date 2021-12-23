Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,694,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

