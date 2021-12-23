Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $701,832.95 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $701,832.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $707,115.45.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25.

NYSE JBL opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $15,081,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.