Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.17.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James upped their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,018,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 23.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

