Insider Selling: Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Sells £4,859,360.01 in Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Anders Romberg sold 341,487 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.80), for a total value of £4,859,360.01 ($6,420,081.93).

LON WOSG opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,274.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,056.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 525 ($6.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,567.99 ($20.72). The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 46.08.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,325 ($17.51) to GBX 1,610 ($21.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

