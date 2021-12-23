Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $2,461,282.04 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00.

ZS stock opened at $322.01 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -148.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

