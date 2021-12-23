Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $5,180,915 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.