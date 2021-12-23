InsurAce (INSUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.