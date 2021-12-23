Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

