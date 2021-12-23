Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Trading Down 26.6%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)’s stock price traded down 26.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

