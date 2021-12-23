InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 6,470 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

