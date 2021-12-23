Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 1,545 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

