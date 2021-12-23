Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $525,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

