Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,578,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.