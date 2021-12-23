Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Holdings Lifted by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBE. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 811,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BSBE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53.

