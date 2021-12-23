Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $393.95 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.