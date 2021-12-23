Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

