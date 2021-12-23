Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Generac (GNRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Generac (NYSE: GNRC):

12/22/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Increasing raw material costs due to the global supply chain disruption hurt Generac’s business. A shortage of essential components and logistic delays are affecting the production and delivery of products. The company operates in a competitive market, facing stiff competition from large diversified industrial firms and smaller generator manufacturers. Research and development expenses to stay ahead in the race for upgraded products with high technological obsolescence strain its margins. Weak demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the pandemic remains another concern. Generac’s products are susceptible to changes in federal and state emissions laws, which could hamper their attractiveness to end users. However, climate change and an aging electrical grid with power outages are spurring growth opportunities for Generac.”

12/21/2021 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $560.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $540.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $561.00 to $471.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $475.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $520.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $513.00 to $527.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $500.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.29. 382,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,770. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.47 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $971,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Generac by 50.4% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $4,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 685.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

