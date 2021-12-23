Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

