Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $4.03 Million Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals comprises 2.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 357.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

