Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail makes up about 4.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $71,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

