IRON Financial LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of SGOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 30,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

