IRON Financial LLC Sells 902 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $548.37. 6,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,286. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $518.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

