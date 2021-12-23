IRON Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.86. 3,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,547. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $369.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

