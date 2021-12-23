Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $617.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.