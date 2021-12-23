Ironwood Financial llc Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $260.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

