iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.98 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

