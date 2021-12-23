iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.09. 83,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.