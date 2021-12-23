iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,399. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

