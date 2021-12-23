iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

