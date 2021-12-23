iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,721. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.