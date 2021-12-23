iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Increased by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 3.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 217,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,288. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

