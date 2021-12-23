iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Boosted by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

