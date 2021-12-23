iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Raised by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

SCZ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,412. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

