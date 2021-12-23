iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Position Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.