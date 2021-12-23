iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Holdings Boosted by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $397.43. 590,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

