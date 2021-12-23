iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,607,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.