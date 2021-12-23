iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $119.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

