iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after purchasing an additional 511,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,432. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

