iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 460.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 473.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 660,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 545,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.

