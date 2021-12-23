iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,793 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.