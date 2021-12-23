iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.91

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.91 and last traded at $112.67, with a volume of 116440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

