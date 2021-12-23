ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Shares Up 4.5%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.